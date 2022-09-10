Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda and Indraganti Film on Cards

Vijay Deverakonda received the biggest shock with Liger and his next film Janaganamana is shelved now. Vijay is shooting for Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Deverakonda will work with Dil Raju soon and he took a huge advance from the top producer. Dil Raju wanted Harish Shankar to take up the project but the talented director has no script that matches Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay wanted to stay away from mass and action flicks for a while.

Dil Raju is keen to rope in Mohanakrishna Indraganti for the film. Mohanakrishna is known for directing soothing romantic entertainers and he can complete a film in a short span. Hence Dil Raju felt that Indraganti would be the right choice to direct Vijay Deverakonda. Indraganti narrated two scripts to Dil Raju and the top producer is in plans to arrange a meeting of Indraganti with Vijay Deverakonda. More details awaited.