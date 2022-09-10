Sharwanand comments on Battling Depression

Sharwanand was extremely confident on Oke Oka Jeevitham that released yesterday. With positive word of mouth, the collections are quite better by evenings and the film is expected to have a super strong weekend. During the Thank You meet, Sharwanand revealed that he went into depression while shooting for Oke Oka Jeevitham. “I went into depression while shooting for Oke Oka Jeevitham. That is the impact of this film on me. I completed a schedule and flew to the USA for counseling” told Sharwanand.

“Doctors advised me not to do such films. Oke Oka Jeevitham is my best film. I thank the media and everyone who supported the film. The numbers are growing for every show” told Sharwanand. Shree Karthick directed Oke Oka Jeevitham, an emotional ride that featured Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi in the lead roles. Dream Warrior Pictures bankrolled Oke Oka Jeevitham.