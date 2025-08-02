Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Former Member of Parliament from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a domestic helper by a Special Court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Janata Dal Secular leader has been facing three rape cases and one sexual harrasment case against him. He was convicted on Friday in the case pertaining to rape of his former help at the Revanna’s farm house in Gannikada.

After 14 months of his arrest, the Special Court found him guilty of offences under IPC Sections 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n), 354A, 354B 354C,506,201 and 66E of IT Act. On Saturday, he was sentenced to rigourous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakhs for all his wrongdoings. The order was passed by Sessions Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat. While the special public prosecutor contended that Revanna must be imposed a stringent punishment, the advocate appearing for the accused pleaded the judge to take into consideration his charitable activities.

After hearing all the arguments, the judge finally pronounced the verdict. Before the judgement, Revanna was given an opportunity to speak in the court. He alleged conspiracy behind the entire saga and denied the allegations. He broke down in the court and appealed for leniency for the good work he did as an MP. The trail began in May this year and ended on July 18.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31st last year just after the general elections following the sensational rape scandal was revealed when scores of pen drives with explicit videos containing his inhuman behaviour was circulated all over the constituency before the polls. He immediately fled India for Germany on his diplomatic passport. He was later suspended from the party and also lost the election. Later, one of the victims filed complaint on him over sexual assault. He returned from Germany and was taken into custody at Bengaluru airport.