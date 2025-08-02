x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Published on August 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MP Mallu Ravi loses cool, disapproves Minister Jupally’s gesture
image
Kalanithi Maran’s Big Remark on Young Stars
image
Kingdom Romantic Number coming to Theatres
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Trailer: A Mass Feast
image
Court orders Police to file case on Konda Surekha

Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Former Member of Parliament from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a domestic helper by a Special Court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Janata Dal Secular leader has been facing three rape cases and one sexual harrasment case against him. He was convicted on Friday in the case pertaining to rape of his former help at the Revanna’s farm house in Gannikada.

After 14 months of his arrest, the Special Court found him guilty of offences under IPC Sections 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n), 354A, 354B 354C,506,201 and 66E of IT Act. On Saturday, he was sentenced to rigourous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakhs for all his wrongdoings. The order was passed by Sessions Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat. While the special public prosecutor contended that Revanna must be imposed a stringent punishment, the advocate appearing for the accused pleaded the judge to take into consideration his charitable activities.

After hearing all the arguments, the judge finally pronounced the verdict. Before the judgement, Revanna was given an opportunity to speak in the court. He alleged conspiracy behind the entire saga and denied the allegations. He broke down in the court and appealed for leniency for the good work he did as an MP. The trail began in May this year and ended on July 18.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31st last year just after the general elections following the sensational rape scandal was revealed when scores of pen drives with explicit videos containing his inhuman behaviour was circulated all over the constituency before the polls. He immediately fled India for Germany on his diplomatic passport. He was later suspended from the party and also lost the election. Later, one of the victims filed complaint on him over sexual assault. He returned from Germany and was taken into custody at Bengaluru airport.

Next Court orders Police to file case on Konda Surekha Previous AP farmers in festive mood: Annadata Sukhibhava amount credited
else

TRENDING

image
MP Mallu Ravi loses cool, disapproves Minister Jupally’s gesture
image
Kalanithi Maran’s Big Remark on Young Stars
image
Kingdom Romantic Number coming to Theatres

Latest

image
MP Mallu Ravi loses cool, disapproves Minister Jupally’s gesture
image
Kalanithi Maran’s Big Remark on Young Stars
image
Kingdom Romantic Number coming to Theatres
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Trailer: A Mass Feast
image
Court orders Police to file case on Konda Surekha

Most Read

image
Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case
image
AP farmers in festive mood: Annadata Sukhibhava amount credited
image
Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos