Court orders Police to file case on Konda Surekha

The Nampally Court ordered Telangana Police to file criminal case on Endowments and Forests Minister Konda Surekha. The Court gave this order, taking action on the defamation suit filed by BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on the Congress Minister.

The Nampally Court ordered Police to file case by August 21 and issue notice to Minister Konda Surekha.

It may be recalled here, KTR had filed Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on firebrand Minister Konda Surekha in October 2024, raising severe objection over her comments, involving film star Samantha.

Konda Surekha, who is known for her controversial speech, alleged that KTR had misused his power to blackmail film stars and was also reason for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. Her comments had created a furore in Telangana and AP political and movie circles then. She even went to the the extent of linking KTR with Samantha.

Even filmstar Nagarjuna had filed a case against Minister Konda Surekha, over her extremely disgusting comments.

Facing severe backlash from public, Konda Surekha had apologized then to film star Samantha. But she did not show any remorse in case of her comments adverse impact on former Minister KTR and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s family.