Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Trailer: A Mass Feast

Published on August 2, 2025 by sankar

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Trailer: A Mass Feast

Superstar Rajinikanth and top director Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for Coolie, a mass entertainer that discusses about gold smuggling mafia. The film has a huge list of actors like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The trailer of the film is out and it offers a mass feast for the fans. Rajinikanth’s vintage looks, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s presentation, casting, Anirudh’s background score and the cinematography work are the major highlights. Lokesh Kanagaraj played it safe without revealing the major plot and kept it guessing for the audience.

The trailer of Coolie is high on technical standards and it lives up to the expectations. The trailer also hints of Rajinikanth’s role having a backstory like Basha. Coolie is carrying big expectations and the film is expected to open with a bang. Anirudh is working on the background score. Sun Pictures have invested a bomb on the film. Coolie will hit the screens on August 14th and it will clash with Hrithik Roshan and NTR’s War 2 at the box-office.

