Kingdom Romantic Number coming to Theatres

Vijay Deverakonda is completely relieved after years. His recent offering Kingdom is doing good business and is steady after receiving a strong opening on Thursday. Though the word of mouth was mixed, the collections are steady all over. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and the romantic number ‘Hridayam Lopala’ was chopped off from the final version of the film. All those who loved the lyrical song and the youth were disappointed as the song was removed. It would have been good if the song was present as it would be refreshing in the second half as the film happens on a serious note in the second half.

Now Hridayam Lopala song will be added from Monday in theatres. Bhagyashri Borse’s role is limited and restricted in the film. Producer S Naga Vamsi said that Bhagyashri Borse will have a lengthier role in the second part of Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an action drama and it has Satyadev playing an important role. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Anirudh scored the music and background score.