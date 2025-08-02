x
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Kingdom Romantic Number coming to Theatres

Published on August 2, 2025 by sankar

Vijay Deverakonda is completely relieved after years. His recent offering Kingdom is doing good business and is steady after receiving a strong opening on Thursday. Though the word of mouth was mixed, the collections are steady all over. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and the romantic number ‘Hridayam Lopala’ was chopped off from the final version of the film. All those who loved the lyrical song and the youth were disappointed as the song was removed. It would have been good if the song was present as it would be refreshing in the second half as the film happens on a serious note in the second half.

Now Hridayam Lopala song will be added from Monday in theatres. Bhagyashri Borse’s role is limited and restricted in the film. Producer S Naga Vamsi said that Bhagyashri Borse will have a lengthier role in the second part of Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an action drama and it has Satyadev playing an important role. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Anirudh scored the music and background score.

