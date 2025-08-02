Kalanithi Maran’s Big Remark on Young Stars

Kalanithi Maran, the man behind several blockbusters of Tamil cinema and the mastermind behind Sun Network is the producer of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming release Coolie. After making gigantic profits through Jailer, he invested big on Coolie and he is also the producer of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s crazy pan-Indian film. During the trailer launch event of Coolie, Kalanithi Maran made big statements on several young successful actors. He heaped praise on Superstar Rajinikanth and he appreciated the discipline and dedication of Superstar.

“These days, most of the young and successful actors are showing much attitude. They do not pick up calls after scoring two hit films and most of them are demanding private jets for shoots. Rajinikanth is the real Superstar and he is a humble person who is quite simple. He is the only Superstar of the country” told Kalanithi Maran. Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is slated for August 14th release across the globe in a record number of screens. Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan played the lead roles in this mass action entertainer.