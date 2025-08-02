MP Mallu Ravi loses cool, disapproves Minister Jupally’s gesture

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi lost cool in a public meeting in Kollapur on Saturday, giving fodder to viral video factory. He publicly expressed his disapproval over Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s gesture, creating embarrassing situation to Congress leaders and cadre.

The septuagenarian MP Mallu Ravi participated in the public meeting held on the occasion of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit to Kollapur constituency on Saturday.

MP Mallu Ravi got angry, when a Congress worker gave him a slip while he was speaking. Obviously, the slip was sent by Minister Jupally Krishna requesting MP to conclude his speech.

“I did not come here to eat fish and chicken served by Krishna Rao. I came here to inform people about the work done by Congress Govt in the state and situation at national level,” said Mallu Ravi, after publicly admonishing the Congress worker who handed him the slip.

“Krishna Raogaru don’t send people like these to me. It is a big mistake to interrupt me, when I’m speaking. I’m not making any casual talk or time pass. Every word I spoke is important,” further said Mallu Ravi, creators embarrassing situation at the meeting.