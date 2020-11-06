Breathe of Naandhi: Allari Naresh’s Fight for Justice

Yupp Advert

Allari Naresh has been struggling for a right hit and he has been away from films for some time. The actor will next be seen in Naandhi, a dark and interesting thriller. Vijay Kanakamedala is making his debut with Naandhi and the teaser received critical acclaim. Now the makers unveiled the Breathe of Naandhi which narrates the struggle of a youngster who battles for justice. The premises are interesting and the dialogues are apt. The entire shoot of Naandhi is completed.

The film will hit the screens soon. Allari Naresh plays a prisoner who is accused of a crime which he never committed. Satish Vegesna is the producer and the post-production work of Naandhi is currently in the final stages. Allari Naresh went nude for a couple of scenes in Naandhi and most of the film happens in a special jail set that is erected for the film.