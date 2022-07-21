Bunny rejects a massive deal for Pushpa: The Rule

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and he is not in a hurry to commence the shoot. Sukumar is giving the final touches to the script and the pre-production too reached the final stages. The shoot is expected to start in the mid of August and the film will release next year. The makers received a massive non-theatrical deal and the asking price was more than Rs 100 crores. Allu Arjun straightaway rejected the deal and he asked the makers not to lock any early deals.

Mythri Movie Makers closed all the non-theatrical deals of Pushpa: The Rise in advance and they would have pocketed more if the deals are closed right before the release. Bunny is not in a mood to close any deal for now. There are also talks that Bunny and his father Allu Aravind will involve in the film’s business as Mythri could not handle the business of the first installment well. There was an issue with the Hindi rights of the first part and Goldmine Telefilms was made as a partner in the Hindi theatrical version. To avoid such deals, Allu Arjun is personally taking care of all the deals.

Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil will reprise their roles in Pushpa: The Rule. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.