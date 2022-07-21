Early premieres for Thank You

Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna starrer Thank You is heading for a theatrical release this Friday. The makers planned early premieres for the film and Thank You will have Thursday premieres in selected cities of Telugu states. Dil Raju is the producer of this emotional entertainer and he is releasing the film on his own. The distributors have paid advances for the film which are refundable. Thank You has been carrying low buzz and the pre-release sales are quite low.

The entire team is super confident on the film and Naga Chaitanya is promoting the film all over. Manam fame Vikram Kumar is the director of Thank You and the film is made on a big-budget. Dil Raju closed the non-theatrical deals and recovered mostly. The theatrical risk would be low if the film fares decently well. Thank You has Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Prakash Raj in other important roles.