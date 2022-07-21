Chiranjeevi And Prabhas Here, Ranveer There

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger will have its theatrical launch tomorrow. The trailer of south languages will be unveiled in the morning at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad, while Hindi Trailer launch will happen at Cinepolis in Andheri, Mumbai.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Rebel Star Prabhas together will be launching the Telugu trailer. Bollywood star hero Ranveer Singh will be launching the Hindi trailer. He will also be gracing the event in Mumbai as the chief guest.

Mike Tyson played a mighty role, while Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in the movie being mounted on large scale. Liger is slated for release on August 25th.