Buzz: Allu Arjun using his Shelved Film Title?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has initiated talks with Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu for a film titled Icon. The film produced by Dil Raju was even announced and after extensive pre-production work, the project got shelved. Dil Raju registered the title Icon and the project is on hold. As per the latest buzz, Icon is the title considered for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee. Allu Arjun updated his name from Stylish Star to Icon Star sometime ago.

Atlee is considering a lot of titles and Icon is one among them. For now, nothing has been finalized. Icon would be a catchy title as the film will head for a pan-Indian release along with selected international languages. Bunny himself suggested the title of Icon for the team. Dil Raju will not hesitate to offer the title if Allu Arjun requests it. The shoot commences very soon and Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are rumored to play the heroines.

Produced by Sun Pictures, this stylish action thriller is high on expectations.