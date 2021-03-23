Buzz: Indian government to take a crucial call on Theatre Occupancy

There is a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. With the sudden rise in the cases, states like Maharashtra are badly impacted and there are discussions of the state heading for a lockdown. If the situation turns out to be worse, the film theatres will be the first impacted. There are talks that the Indian government would impose the rule of 50 percent occupancy across the country. Maharashtra may shut down the theatres completely if the cases continue to be high. The final call about this will be taken by the Indian government soon after reviewing the situations in a week.

