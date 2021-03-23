Huge No. of Fighters for Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film, though doesn’t have more expectations initially, they got increased after the release of first look poster. Pawan has appeared in a unique look as he doesn’t until now has acted in a period drama!

The shoot of the film has restarted recently. Currently, a huge Charminar set is being built in 150 acres in Hyderabad. Makers will start shooting scenes in the set from March 27th.

A big fight sequence has been planned to be shot in this set and hundreds of fighters are going to participate in it! Besides this, there are a lot of surprises in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu which are yet to be revealed.

Niddhi Agerwal is going to be seen as the leading lady while Keeravani is composing the music. Gnanasekhar is doing the camera work. A Dayakar Rao on Mega Surya Production is bankrolling the film.