Jagan govt’s strange act: Jacket Ads to media to counter sand corruption charges!

Strange are the ways of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

CM Jagan had earlier threatened to file defamation cases against media who indulge in baseless corruption allegations against his government.

But when mainstream media published corruption charges against YSRCP government on sand mining and transportation issue and handing over sand mining and trasportation to a private company JP Ventures Ltd by removing government-owned AP Mineral Development Corporation, the Jagan government did not issue legal notices to media.

But instead, it issued jacket ads to all prominent newspapers and benefitted them with crores of rupees.

In these advertisements, the Jagan government clarified how it would be beneficial for the people if the private company is handed over the responsibility of sand mining in the place of APMDC.

The ads say it will remove corruption in sand mining and transportation.

This raises doubts whether Jagan government agreed that there was corruption in sand all these days under APMDC.

The managements of newspapers remained a happy lot as they earned crores of rupees from government towards jacket ads,

Finally, in the sand issue, Jagan is happy, JV Ventures is happy and media managements are happy. The losers are common people in AP whose hard earned money collected as taxes by the government was wasted on jacket advertisements.