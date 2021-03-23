Kavitha to enter ‘cricket politics’

There is a huge buzz in political circles in Telangana that Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC and daughter of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is attempting to enter into ‘cricket politics’ in Telangana.

She is planning to become the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in the next elections.

At present, former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin is working as the president of HCA.

Azhar was elected in September 2019 and his two-year tenure will end in September 2021.

This means the next elections for HCA should be held in September this year for which six months are left.

Kavitha is said to be actively making moves to bag HCA president post.

She wants to rake up controversies in HCA over the last two years and seek votes based on strengthening cricket in Telangana as well as encouraging local Telangana talent in cricket teams at various levels.

Azhar group and Shivlal Yadav groups in HCA are currently engaged in a bitter fight over corruption and irregularities in HCA.

Kavitha plans to take up injustice being meted out to local Telangana players in team selections as a major poll plank during HCA elections.