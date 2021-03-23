Can this Comic Role Give Break to Sharwa?

After Mahanubhavudu in 2017, Sharwanand doesn’t have any hits. For every film, this actor works sincerely but somewhere our Telugu audience are failing to understand his efforts! Maybe they are not in a mood to watch serious message-oriented films without any comedy and commercial elements!

After Mahanubhavadu, Sharwa appeared in four films – Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Ranarangam, Jaanu, and Sreekaram. But all these films have failed to impress the audience. His recently released flick Sreekaram has hyped a lot before the release. But, the audience have rejected the film.

Currently, Sharwa is working on Maha Samudram which is also a serious flick. However, this actor has chosen a comedy role in his next ‘Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu’. Rashmika is playing the leading lady in the film.

Sharwa’s role in the film is now revealed. He will be seen as ‘Pelli kani Prasad’ in the film. Venkatesh in the film Malliswari has played this role and it has become a super success and now, Sharwa has chosen this comic role. Will this idea work out and give a break to our young hero? Well, we have to wait for some more time to know that!