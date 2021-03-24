8K garbage trucks to be launched in Andhra in July

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state government has procured 8,000 automatic garbage collection trucks and they will be launched on July 8.

He said that the trucks are equipped with GPS and cameras and two each will be allocated to a ward, even as he exhorted that special attention should be paid to keep the state clean and to collect garbage from time to time.

Reddy said that the garbage will be collected from door to door and instructed officials to take steps to process dry and wet garbage, along with setting up treatment plants to process the waste and focus on hygiene in rural areas.

The Chief Minister reviewed infrastructure facilities in Jaganna colonies and emphasised that quality is very important in them.

According to a preliminary estimation, Rs 30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in Jagananna colonies.

With the addition of social infrastructure, the total expenditure will go to Rs 33,406 crore.