One more sports drama coming in Tollywood

Young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is much delighted after Jersey bagged two national awards. The film featuring Nani is about a cricketer and the second half has so much sport. Vamsi during his recent media interaction revealed that he will soon produce one more sports drama. He was impressed with Ravikanth Perepu’s idea on basketball and the work is happening at a fast pace. Ravikanth earlier directed films like Kshanam and Krishna and His Leela.

The script work is happening at a fast pace as of now told Vamsi. He is also producing the remake of Kappela featuring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. Vamsi confirmed that the film is titled Butta Bomma. Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer is 40 percent done with the shoot and the film produced by Sithara Entertainments will release in September. The shooting portions will be completed by the end of May.