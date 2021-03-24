Nag changes his plan for Genres

King Nagarjuna has mostly done romantic films in his career and enjoys a huge fan base. The actor is currently in his late fifties and Nag is against romantic dramas. He says that the audience are not ready to accept a man in his 50s romancing a young girl on screen. He admits that he is looking for scripts that suit his age and will appeal to wider sections of the audience. Nag was badly criticized and trolled for picking up Manmadhudu 2. It is then the actor decided to stay away from romantic dramas.

The trailer of his upcoming movie Wild Dog kept trending and kept good expectations on the film. He is shooting for one more action thriller in the direction of Praveen Sattaru. Apart from this, he has Bangarraju in the direction of Kalyan Krishna which is delayed by years. He is also making his comeback in Bollywood with Brahmastra. The actor says that he loved the role and could not say no to the project.