Do Acharya have Lockdown Fear?

Megastar’s Acharya has started its work a long back however the lockdown has changed the plans completely. The filmmakers had to stop the shoot because of the lockdown rules. The film industry, after appealing to the government, got permission for the shoot with some guidelines.

But, things are changing again as the situation is getting worse now! COVID19 cases again got increased and this made government to put the rules again. Telangana government already has announced the shutdown of educational institutions.

Now, the whole film industry is in fear, especially, the big films which are to be released in May or June and yet to complete their shoot. According to the sources, Acharya team has speed up the shoot as they fear that lock down would be announced again.

As the film’s release date is nearing, the team is working hard to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible. Acharya is hitting the screens on 13 May 2021.