Nikhil Asks for Swamy Ra Ra Sequel!

Nikhil Siddharth

Though Nikhil Siddharth was introduced to Tollywood in 2003, he doesn’t get a break until Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days got released. However, he is not the only hero in the film!

As a complete hero, he gained popularity with the film Swamy Ra Ra which was released in 2014. Today, the film has completed 8 years and on the occasion, many people poured in their wishes to Nikhil and the movie team.

Nikhil too made a tweet asking director Sudheer Varma for a sequel! “8 years since #SwamyRara Released. Will we get back for another instalment @sudheerkvarma??” tweeted Nikhil.

The actor is currently working on Karthikeya 2 which is being directed by Chandoo Mondeti who earlier directed the first part. The first glimpse which was released sometime back got a great response. And now, our hero is asking for Swamy Ra Ra’s sequel. It seems Nikhil wants to do sequels to reduce the risk quotient!

