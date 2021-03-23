1st ODI: Krunal Pandya’s record fifty powers India to 317/5

Powered by debutant Krunal Pandyas 26-ball fifty, the quickest half-century in an ODI by a debutant, and his unbeaten 112-run stand with K.L. Rahul (62 not out, 4×4, 6×4) for the sixth wicket, India ended their innings at 317 for five in 50 overs in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Tuesday.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls, his knock laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the platform for a big total with his 98 off 106 balls (4×11, 6×2). Dhawan stitched a 105-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (56 off 60 balls, 4×6) to help India reach the 150-run mark in the 29th over.

England, who won the toss and elected to field, bowled tight but failed to get an early breakthrough as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (28 off 42 balls) added 64 runs in 15 overs. After Sharma’s dismissal, Kohli joined hands with Dhawan to put India in a commanding position.

However, Kohli’s dismissal at the start of the 33rd over put the skids on the Indian innings, as they lost three more wickets in quick succession to slip to 205 for 5 in the 41st over.

Things looked down and out but Krunal turned it around along with Rahul.

With the two at crease, India reached 250 at the end of the 45th over and then got 67 more in the last five overs to finish the innings with a flourish.

India got 10, 11, 21, 12 and 13 in the last five overs with pace bowler Mark Wood ending with figures of 2/75 from his 10 overs. Woods’s last two overs cost 34 runs.

Brief scores:

India: 317/5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out; Ben Stokes 3/34) vs England