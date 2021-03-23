No Special Status: Centre clarifies yet again to AP

Once again, the Central Government has made it crystal clear to Andhra Pradesh that there would be no question of granting Special Category Status to it. Union Minister Nityananda Roy has said this in reply to a question posed by TDP Lok Sabha MP Rammohan Naidu.

The Union Minister has clarified once again that the Special Status was not being given as per the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission. He also reminded AP how the Modi regime has given Special Package in place of Special Status to make up for the losses suffered by the State.

The Union Minister’s statement triggered a heated debate among the leaders of the YCP and the TDP back in AP. YCP MP Reddappa strongly objected to the Modi regime for ‘neglecting’ the interests and projects of AP. It was not correct on the part of the Centre to give indifferent replies on Special Status and Package.

Mr. Reddappa has accused fellow party MP Raghu Rama Raju of defaming and insulting Andhra in the streets of the National Capital. RRR has defaulted the banks to the tune of Rs. 900 Cr and was hiding in Delhi for political patronage.