Telangana govt orders closure of all schools, colleges from March 24 due to corona

The Telangana state government today (Tuesday) announced the closure of all educational institutions in the state from March 24 in the wake of increasing corona cases across the state.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy makes an announcement to this effect in Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

She said that majority of the fresh covid cases are being reported from educational institutions across the state for the past few days forcing the government to order the closure of educational institutions.

Sabitha said that States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh etc have already closed educational institutions due to corona.

She said parents in Telangana are concerned about the safety of their children and requesting the state government to close educational institutions.

She said all educational institutions will be allowed to hold online classes like earlier.

These orders are applicable to all educational institutions except medical colleges.