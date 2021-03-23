Jagan begins process for appointing new SEC

The YCP Government has begun the process for identifying and appointing the next State Election Commissioner (SEC). Outgoing SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is retiring on March 30. The Government is keen to finalise the next SEC much ahead of Ramesh retirement.

Already, the committee headed by the Chief Minister has suggested three names. This list is being sent to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Out of the three names, the Governor will select one for appointment of the next SEC. The three names are kept a highly confidential secret.

It is not clear whether the transition would be a smooth affair or not. As it is, Ramesh Kumar has the moral right to claim extension of his term for a few more weeks. This is in compensation for the period during which he was removed unceremoniously and Justice Kanaga Raju was brought in his place as the SEC. However, after a legal battle, Ramesh Kumar won the case and was promptly reinstated.