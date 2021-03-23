HC shock to Jagan: no urgent polls to MPTC, ZPTCs

After the successive electoral successes, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered the officials to complete the parishad elections at the earliest. Several petitions were also filed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh seeking directions to State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar to hold the polls as early as possible. But, today, the court has said that it would not be able to give such directions to the SEC for early completion of the polls.

As such, the High Court has dismissed all those petitions that sought urgent conduct of the MPTC and ZPTC polls. At the same time, the court has asked the SEC to give its counter on those petitions that blamed the SEC for not conducting the polls as per the notifications issued already.

The court has adjourned the hearing on these petitions for March 30. Going by this, the Chief Minister’s haste to complete the parishad elections before the retirement of Ramesh Kumar could not meet with positive results.

Both the Jagan Reddy Government and the petitioners were demanding the SEC to restart the parishad polls from where they were stopped last year. Ramesh Kumar is supposed to retire towards the end of March. He is now taking rest after getting vaccinated for Coronavirus.