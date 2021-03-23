Thalaivi Trailer – A New Version of Politics!

Kangana Ranaut’s dream project Thalaivi is finally getting ready to hit the screens. Today, the official trailer of the film was released and is opened to positive reviews. Kangana’s appearance and attitude perfectly matches that of late Jayalalithaa.

People are now confident about Kangana and saying that she is the best choice to do the role of ‘Amma’! The trailer shows how Jayalalithaa struggled as a woman in politics to grow to the level of the chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

While in many movies we see that politics is a dirty game, Thalaivi says that people will love politicians if they love people! Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, and Madhu Bala are playing key roles in the film. This Vijay directional will hit the screens on April 23rd.