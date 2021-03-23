Four massive sets for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Vijay Deverakonda will face an acid test with Liger. The actor is keen to attain the image of a pan-Indian actor with this film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The entire shoot of this action thriller is planned to take place in Mumbai. The shoot was put on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers resumed the shoot recently and a schedule of Liger got completed. The makers are said to have erected four big sets for Liger in Mumbai and the rest of the shoot will be completed in these sets. Puri spent a bomb on the sets for Liger.

The film also got delayed because of the foreign fighters as there are travel restrictions. The schedule also completed recently. Puri is in plans to shoot without breaks and complete the shooting portions before May. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer in this action drama. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. Liger is announced for September 9th release.