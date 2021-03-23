Exclusive: Prabhas signs a pan Indian project for Dil Raju

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is on a roll and he surprised the country with his lineup of films. Not stopping here, Prabhas is juggling between the sets of his films and is in plans to complete the shoots at the earliest. Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju paid a hefty advance to Prabhas long ago but he could not lock the right director because of which the project got delayed. Prabhas in this while signed back-to-back projects. Dil Raju is completely focused on Prabhas’ film and he staged his hunt for the right director.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that Dil Raju locked Prashanth Neel for Prabhas. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are currently working for Salaar and Prashanth Neel has other commitments. By the time, Prabhas completes his current projects, Prashanth Neel will turn free and will work for Dil Raju and Prabhas’ film. Prabhas is completely impressed with the work and vision of Prashanth Neel and he decided to work with Prashanth Neel once again. The project may roll in 2023. Dil Raju also paid a huge advance for Prashanth Neel recently.