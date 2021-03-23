Pic Talk: Vijay Devarakonda parties with Bollywood stars

Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda is busy with Liger, an action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannadh. Top Bollywood producer Karan Johar is co-producing the film and the shoot is happening in Mumbai. Vijay Devarakonda and the team of Liger partied with Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra and others. Vijay is spotted taking a selfie with Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Charmme and Sara Ali Khan. The shooting portions of the film are expected to be completed by May and the film is announced for September 9th release.

