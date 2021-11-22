Buzz: Kollywood music composer for Prabhas?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas and national award winning director Nag Ashwin are teaming up for the first time for Project K. The regular shoot starts once Prabhas is done with his current commitments. The movie is planned on a massive budget with international standards. Nag Ashwin initially announced that the technical team of Mahanti will work for the film. Mickey J Meyer is on the board as the music composer but the latest update says that Nag Ashwin has changed his plans.

Kollywood’s critically acclaimed music composer Santosh Narayanan is on board for the project. An official announcement is expected to be made by the team of Project K. The shoot commences early next year once Prabhas is done with the shoot of Salaar. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in Project K and Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a prominent role. The film bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies will head for a theatrical release in 2023.