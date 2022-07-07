Buzz: Makers of Megastar’s next Puzzled

Megastar Chiranjeevi signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Bobby and the film is tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya. The makers of the film approached Ravi Teja for a crucial role and the actor demanded a fat paycheque to sign the film. Things changed after the release of Acharya and the budgets are now revised. The makers are puzzled about Ravi Teja’s role. Mythri Movie Makers sold off the Hindi rights for a record price long ago. They minted extra money because the film had Ravi Teja on board.

The party involved is not ready to pay a huge amount for the Hindi rights if Ravi Teja is not a part of the film. The makers are currently puzzled and the discussions are on about Ravi Teja in the film. The makers are also hunting for other options for the role. The shoot of Waltair Veerayya resumes next month and the final call would be taken soon. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release.