Megastar and Balakrishna banking on same Sentiment

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently resumed the shoot of Bhola Shankar and the film is expected to hit the screens next year. The film is an emotional attempt and is a film that is based on sister sentiment. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy with the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s actioner and Balayya essays a dual role in the film. The teaser hinted that the film is a high-voltage action entertainer. But the film banks big on sister sentiment. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the role of his sister in this mass entertainer.

The emotional episodes between Balakrishna and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are the highlight of the film. No top actor did a sister sentiment film in the recent years. Now both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are betting big on sister sentiment in their respective films. Balakrishna’s film is expected to hit the screens during Dasara while Bhola Shankar will release in summer 2023. Chiranjeevi is also shooting for God Father and Bobby’s films. Balakrishna signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the shoot starts after he is done with Gopichand Malineni’s film.