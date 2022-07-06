Eminent breast surgeon Dr. P. Raghu Ram has become the youngest surgeon of Indian origin to be conferred Honorary FRCS by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Ram, director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Hyderabad, has achieved the distinction to be the youngest surgeon of Indian origin to be conferred FRCS (Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons) in the 482 years history of the Royal College of Surgeons.

He had received the honour in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the art and science of surgery.

The award was presented by Prof. Neil Mortensen, President, The Royal College of Surgeons of England during a glittering ‘Diplomates Ceremony’ held on Thursday at the Royal College in London.

Dr Ram was also given the singular honour to address the ‘Diplomates’ who had recently passed the MRCS & Intercollegiate FRCS examinations. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding the trust that the patients place in their doctors and being ethical not just in the medical profession, but in all aspects of life.

“I am deeply grateful to the College Council for conferring me this high honour. Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland and feel immensely proud to have been a ‘living bridge’ between the UK and India. I dedicate this high honour to my family, my patients, my Colleagues at KIMS Hospitals and to the Indian Surgical fraternity world over,” he said.

Dr Raghu Ram is also one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards conferred in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Last year he was conferred Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

He is a Fellow of all four Surgical Royal Colleges in the British Isles (London, Edinburgh, Glasgow & Ireland), Fellow of American College of Surgeons, and conferred Honorary Fellowships from several other prestigious surgical organisations from the world over, which includes Hon.Fellowship from the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain & Ireland, Hon. FRCS (Thailand), Hon. FCSSL (Sri Lanka), Hon. FCCS (China).

He established South Asia’s first dedicated comprehensive Breast Health Centre, founded a breast cancer charity to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, implemented South Asia’s largest population based breast cancer Screening programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which has saved many lives and has been the driving force behind the formation of The Association of Breast Surgeons of India, a dedicated organization that brings together surgeons practicing breast surgery under one platform.