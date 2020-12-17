Buzz: Mythri Movie Makers locks Balakrishna?

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are busy with several big-budget films and they are working with the top actors of Tollywood like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others. If the latest speculation is to be believed the top production house locked Nandamuri Balakrishna for their next film. Malineni Gopichand will direct this project.

Gopichand Malineni recently narrated a script for Balakrishna and got his nod. The project may roll next year once Balakrishna completes his current commitments. Gopichand Malineni recently directed Ravi Teja’s Krack which is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Balakrishna may take the final call after the release of Krack.