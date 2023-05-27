Buzz: Nani puts his next on Hold?

Natural Star Nani who scored a decent hit with Dasara is currently busy with his 31st film. Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with this film and the current schedule is happening in Mumbai. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady and Wyra Creations are the producers. The film is announced for Christmas 2023 release across the globe. Nani loves to line up back-to-back films and he usually loves to work without breaks.

Nani has been in talks with Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya for a romantic drama. Nani gave his initial nod for the film but he is not convinced with the final script. The film is now kept on hold. An official announcement was awaited but it is now kept on hold. DVV Danayya is on board to produce this film. Nani is also holding talks with several directors from the South. There are lot of speculations about his next but for now nothing has been finalized yet.