Buzz: Sai Dharam Tej to join Pawan Kalyan’s Next?

It is confirmed that Trivikram planned one more quick film for Pawan Kalyan and the movie is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Vinodhaya Sitham. Trivikram supervised the scriptwork and Samuthirakani is on board to direct this interesting film. The latest buzz says that Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in one more lead role in this untitled film. Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram held discussions and decided to go ahead with Sai Dharam Tej.

People Media Factory in association with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas will bankroll this film. An official announcement is expected this month and the shoot commences in March. Pawan Kalyan has to resume Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he signed Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar.