Buzz: Sanjay Dutt’s grand Tollywood Debut Locked

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt played the role of the lead antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2 and his performance was roaring. The actor’s screen presence was appreciated widely. There are lot of speculations about his straight Telugu debut and the actor has signed the film. He will be seen playing an important role in Prabhas’ upcoming film which is directed by Maruthi. Sanjay Dutt loved the narration of Maruthi and the signed the film. He also allocated dates for the film from February 2023. He will be seen as the grandfather of Prabhas in this horror comedy.

The bonding between the grandfather and grandson in this film would be magical and hence the makers approached Sanjay Dutt for the role. Bollywood veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be playing the grandmother of Prabhas in this film. Two schedules of the film got completed and Prabhas is juggling between the sets of several projects. Maruthi is planning a long schedule early next year. People Media Factory is producing this interesting film. Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal are said to be the leading ladies. A massive set is constructed and a major portion of the shoot happens in this set.