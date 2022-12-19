We Are Very Confident About Dhamaka: Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka is releasing on December 23rd. After back to back flops for Ravi Teja, this looks promising. The trailer and Jinthaak song penetrated well into the audience. Meanwhile, the film’s Pre-release event has happened in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Teja said, “Dhamaka is definitely a good movie. All our team is very confident. Trinadha Rao is even more confident. Prasanna writes brilliantly. Sree Leela will go next level next year. Bheems scored excellent music. Producers are very positive people. I will keep doing films for People Media Factory. Everyone worked really hard for the film. Thanks to everyone. We shall meet on 23rd in theaters”.

Sree Leela narrated how Ravi Teja got injured in his leg and danced the very next day with twelve stitches. “I was shocked with his dedication. He is a very passionate actor. You cant even notice the pain when we see the song in theaters. Dhamaka is a beautiful film. Everyone should enjoy the film in theaters on 23rd,” she said.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad thanked everyone of the team. “We came to the industry without any support just like Ravi Teja. He is an inspirational person. We did 15 films previously without production houses. Dhamaka is our first solo film. We will get to do fifteen solo films after this. I thank everyone who worked for Dhamaka,” he said..