CAG raps Jagan govt on financial indiscipline!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has come under heavy criticism from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) over financial mismanagement.

The AP government has tabled CAG report for 2019-21 in Legislative Assembly on Friday (today).

In its report, CAG said that the AP government is dealing financial matters in an ‘unconstitutional manner’.

The CAG also pointed out AP government’s ‘financial indiscipline’ in managing financial resources.

The CAG stated that the revenue earnings of AP government have increased by 3.17% in 2019-20 when compared with 2018-19.

The expenditure on account of new welfare schemes has increased by 6.91% in 2019-21 when compared with 2018-19.

The burden on account of repayment of debts has increased to over Rs 32,000 crore, the CAG stated.