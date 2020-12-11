Can BJP-Pawan harm TDP chances in Tirupati bypoll?

The Jana Sena is asking for the Tirupati MP seat bypoll ticket as part of its alliance with the BJP. But the BJP AP leaders were not in a mood to fulfill his request. Senani Pawan had however visited Delhi and met with BJP top leaders. Eventually, they decided to form a committee to decide which party should field the candidate. Till now, there is no clarity whether they have held any further discussions on the issue.

So far, only TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi has started electioneering amid an upbeat mood among the TDP cadres about a positive sentiment of the people for their party as well as a rising anti-incumbency feeling against the YCP. She also formally launched her campaign in the presence of the TDP Tirupati leaders and former minister Amarnath Reddy. On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy has decided to field his personal physician Dr. Gurumurthy who has not yet begun his campaign. Only Vijay Sai Reddy is making some comments. And, the YCP social media activists are making some buzz to tease the TDP leaders but there was no serious effort so far.

Election analysts say that Tirupati bypoll is certainly going to be a very exciting and interesting election in more respects than one or two. Doubtless to say, CM Jagan is facing a strong anti-establishment sentiment in the wake of atrocities against the Dalits, BCs, Muslim Minorities and also corruption allegations in sand, liquor and mining sectors.

The TDP is expecting greater support from the BCs, Minorities and minimal support from even the weaker sections. It is expecting just a 5 per cent vote swing which is enough to defeat the YCP. But the big question is how much vote bank that the BJP-JSP candidate would split. It is going to be a straight contest between the YCP and the TDP with the BJP-Pawan having a decisive role to play in the chances of winning.