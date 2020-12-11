Nivetha Pethuraj Lands In Virataparvam

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam is one of the most awaited films. Sai Pallavi is playing his ladylove and Priyamani will be seen as a Naxalite in the romantic action thriller directed by Venu Udugula. It is learnt that, Nivetha Pethuraj is playing an essential role in the film.

The makers who are leaving no stone unturned have brought in Nivetha Pethuraj who has become a busy bee after the humongous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. They are canning scenes involving the starlet in Hyderabad.

It will be a wrap for Virataparvam with this final schedule. The film is joint production venture of D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.