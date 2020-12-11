Prepare voter rolls: AP SEC letter to Chief Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) is a constitutional institution vested with autonomous powers. The AP Chief Secretary is also a Constitutional post but it is functioning under the Chief Minister of the State concerned. At the time of panchayat elections, the SEC has all the authority to make decisions with respect to their conduct. However, the SEC would have to consult the CS and other top officials in the State Government for moving forward the election process.

Now, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is finding it difficult to carry forward the consultation with the Government at all levels. He is not on talking terms with the Chief Minister while the Governor is also not of huge help. There is no support from the Chief Secretary either.

Consequently, the SEC has been writing letters to the CS for day to day consultation with the Government. Whether it is acceptable officially or not, Nimmagadda has written another letter. This is with respect to the all important aspect of preparing the voter rolls for the panchayat elections in February.

In his letter, the SEC took all the care to point out that the election arrangements need to be taken as per the orders of the High Court of AP. He has made such cautionary hits many times in the past but neither the CS nor other officials cared for that so far.