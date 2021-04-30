Can Jagan win his great war for Capital shifting?

In every epic war, there will be a series of smaller battles. CM Jaganmohan Reddy has won many such minor battles in his great war for Capital shifting. But, the war is still continuing and it has completed 500 days. It is not a small period. Even now, there appears to be no immediate chance for the Chief Minister to claim final victory. Because, the real war is yet to begin. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is yet to begin the hearings on the countless petitions filed against shifting Capital out of Amaravati.

In the past 2 years of his rule, CM Jagan Reddy has never conceded a single defeat to his opponents. Whether it is painting colours on the Government buildings or English medium in schools, the Chief Minister has gone on to ignore even the courts’ orders and even claimed moral victories. Right now, the only hope remaining for the Amaravati agitators is the High Court. All their appeals to the Central Government, the Prime Minister and the BJP top leaders fell on deaf ears.

CM Jagan Reddy has his own reasons to remain confident despite the legal hurdles involved in the Capital shifting. He has faced many court cases and is still going strong now. He faced 11 cases involving Rs. 43,000 cr illegal assets probed by the CBI and the ED. While facing these cases and while on bail, he won an election and continued to be the CM with no fear of losing bail. In a way, Jagan has grown over confident of winning even the Capital shifting legal battle in his own style.

The Jagan regime would have to agree for a future compensation that the court may order it to pay for the 34,000 acres of Amaravati lands. Even if he overcomes this legal battle, then there is the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations which are keen to spoil the AP CM plan even at the last minute.