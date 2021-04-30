One more Tamil remake coming for Bellamkonda

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all focused on his Bollywood debut with the remake of Tollywood’s super hit film Chatrapathi. The actor beefed up for the role and the pre-production work of the film reached the final stages. VV Vinayak will helm the project and Pen Studios are the producers. The young actor is all set to remake Dhanush’s recent offering Karnan which received critical acclaim and attained super hit status.

Bellamkonda Suresh acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film after he watched it recently. The details about the director and other cast, crew will be finalized soon. If things fall in the right place, the remake starts rolling once Bellamkonda Sreenivas completes the shoot of Chatrapathi remake. Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and the film is loosely inspired by a real incident that took place in 1995 in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. Dhanush’s performance in the film is appreciated by the audience all over.