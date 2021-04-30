KV Anand’s Demise : Suriya and Shankar in shock

The entire South Indian film fraternity is left in shock after talented director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away during the early hours of today. Top director Shankar is closely associated with KV Anand as he worked as the cinematographer for several blockbuster films of Shankar. KV Anand soon decided to turn director and went on to direct some of the best films for Tamil cinema. Shankar took his twitter saying that he is shocked and could not digest the news of KV Anand’s demise.

“Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy… painful. Just can’t digest. I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director. This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P. My deepest condolences to his family and friends” posted Shankar. Several Telugu and Tamil celebrities offered their condolences for the family of KV Anand.

Top actor Suriya rushed to the hospital after he came to know about the terrible news. He completed all the formalities at the hospital to bring the mortal remains of KV Anand. His last rites will be held today. KV Anand had coronavirus complications and hence his mortal remains would be sent to the crematorium directly. He will be created at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. His family members will be allowed before the cremation formalities are completed. KV Anand is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters.