Can Ministers come out without police protection? asks Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hit back on Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his comments on security in Naidu Kuppam visit. Naidu asserted that he will walk anywhere without fear and without police protection. Can the YCP Ministers walk on the roads without police security? Naidu asked.

The TDP chief warned and vowed to lead a state-wide public revolt against the oppressive rowdyism of the Jaganmohan Reddy regime from the Kuppam assembly segment itself. He told the people that there was no other solution for them except to come on to the roads and fight against the atrocities of the Chief Minister and his party MLAs. If the people were afraid and remained indoors for fear of false cases and arrests, then the Jagan Reddy gangs would create greater chaos and harm to the State as a whole.

The TDP chief held roadshows and addressed a series of meetings in the Kuppam segment when he appealed to the local residents about the need to hit back at the oppressors. “I have seen 12 Chief Ministers in my 40 years career. I have both worked with them and fought against them. Those differences were along ideological and constitutional lines. But I have never ever seen this kind of a psycho CM before.”

Mr. Naidu asserted that he was never afraid of anybody in his life and served as a Chief Minister for 14 long years with unbreakable records as 9-year CM and 10-year Opposition leader in the united AP. That was historic and nobody would be able to beat that record since the State was divided already. “I contested seven times in Kuppam segment but never resorted to attacks like this on the YCP leaders”.