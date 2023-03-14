CBI questions Avinash Reddy for four hours

The CBI which is investigating the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy had questioned Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy for four hours in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This was the fourth time that the CBI had questioned the MP to establish his involvement in the murder.

The CBI had been pointing an accusing finger at the Kadapa MP, after it shifted the investigation from Kadapa to Hyderabad. The CBI had questioned over 40 people, including suspects, in the murder after which it took the MP to task.

The MP had alleged that the CBI is trying to frame him with false evidence and the investigation was not going in the right direction. The MP had also filed a petition in the court against the CBI investigation.

The Telangana high court had directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till the court disposes of the case. The court had completed hearing of the case and had reserved its order.

The CBI filed a petition in the court stating that the political ambition of Avinash Reddy was one of the reasons for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI said that Vivekananda Reddy had insisted on the party leadership to give the Kadapa MP seat either to him or to Dr Rajasekhar Reddy’s family members.

But Avinash Reddy had eyed the seat and had conspired along with his father to kill Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said in its affidavit.

The main charge of the CBI was that the prime accused Sunil Yadav was in the house of Avinash Reddy on the day Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. Sunil Yadav had long discussions with Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy before proceeding to Vivekananda Reddy’s house.